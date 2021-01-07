BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Karma Energy Ltd, HLV Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup and Globus Spirits Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 January 2021.

BLS International Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 113.15 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12501 shares in the past one month.

Karma Energy Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 20.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3339 shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd surged 19.91% to Rs 7.89. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Partly Paidup rose 17.28% to Rs 202.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3975 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 538 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd gained 14.44% to Rs 364.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18561 shares in the past one month.

