IDFC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up, Excel Industries Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 January 2021.

IDFC Ltd spiked 12.55% to Rs 43.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 931.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd surged 10.12% to Rs 562. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8831 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2456 shares in the past one month.

Tata Steel Ltd Partly Paid Up soared 10.00% to Rs 281.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Excel Industries Ltd advanced 9.36% to Rs 922.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1549 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd spurt 7.90% to Rs 84.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

