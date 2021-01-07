Wendt corrects as OFS begins

Wendt (India) slumped 6.01% to Rs 2918 after the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today.
Through the OFS, the company's promoter Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmbH propose to sell 94,704 shares, constituting 4.74% paid-up share capital of the company.
As per Sebi norms, the promoters need to bring down their stake to 75%. As per the latest shareholding pattern, Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmbH, both held 39.87% stake each in the company as on 30 September 2020.
The floor price for the OFS has been set at Rs 2200 per share, at a 29.14% discount to Wendt's closing price of Rs 3,104.7 on Wednesday, 6 January 2020.
The OFS opened on Thursday (7 January 2020) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Friday (8 January 2020).
A total of 10% of the offer size, aggregating to 9,471 shares, has been reserved for retail investors.
As on 11:35 IST, the OFS received subscription for 10,573 shares or 12.40% against the base non-retail offer size of 85,233 shares.
Wendt India in the business of super abrasives, machine tools and precision components. The company's consolidated net profit declined by 44.3% to Rs 2.79 crore on a 23.3% fall in net sales to Rs 32.46 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU