G R Infraprojects completes road project in Uttar Pradesh

G R Infraprojects announced the receipt of provisional completion certificate for the project 4\laning of Aligarh\Kanpur section from Km 289.000 (Design Chainage 302.108) to Km 356.000 (Design Chainage 373.085) (Package\IV from Naviganj CMitrasen) of NH\91 in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana executed by GR Aligarh Kanpur Highway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The project has been declared fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 24 February 2023.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 18:39 IST

