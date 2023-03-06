Wipro opens its Americas Headquarters in New Jersey

Wipro announced the opening of its Americas Headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro's ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro's global revenues.

Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro's US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro's COO.

