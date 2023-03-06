Wipro opens its Americas Headquarters in New Jersey

-
ALSO READ
Wipro appoints Suzanne Dann as CEO of Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit
Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as President of Americas
Mastek appoints Vijay Iyer as president of America biz
Wipro opens Wipro-AWS Launch Pad Centers in Toronto
HCL Technologies named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium
-
The newly renovated East Brunswick office reaffirms Wipro's ongoing commitment to clients in the Americas region, which makes up nearly 60% of Wipro's global revenues.
Wipro has about 20,500 employees located across US, Canada, and LATAM (Mexico and Brazil). Wipro's US leadership team are based out of that office, including both CEOs of the Americas, Srini Pallia, and Suzanne Dann, as well as Amit Choudhary- Wipro's COO.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU