Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 24,261 equity shares under ESOS

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries has allotted 24,261 equity shares of Rs 5 each upon exercise of stock options pursuant to 'KFIL Employee Stock Options Scheme 2017'.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 69,47,91,075 comprising of 13,89,58,215 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 15:32 IST

