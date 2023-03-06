Hero MotoCorp launches 125 cc Super Splendor XTEC

Hero MotoCorp today launched the Super Splendor XTEC. Riding on the trust of the iconic Splendor family, this is the latest addition in the company's comprehensive range of products in the 125cc segment.

Appealing to the ever-evolving requirements of youngsters, the new motorcycle packs a SUPER punch with its style, connectivity and convenience features. Already loaded with SUPER Power, SUPER Mileage and SUPER comfort, the new variant now elevates the techplay.

The All-New Super Splendor XTEC comes loaded with features, such as Full Digital Speedometer with Low Fuel Indicator, Service Reminder and Malfunction Indicator.

Bluetooth Connectivity with Call and SMS alerts adds to the convenience. The uniquely styled LED Headlamp with High Intensity Position Lamp, and new dual tone stripes enhance the overall look of the motorcycle. The mileage of 68 Km/l makes Super Splendor XTEC a perfect performer.

Launched in two variants, the Super Splendor XTEC is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at Rs. 83, 368 (Drum Variant) & Rs. 87, 268 (Disc Variant) (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

