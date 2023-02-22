G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting to address shared global challenges of 21st century

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi convenes all-party meet on India's G20 presidency
Meeting of G20 Development Working Group under India's Presidency begins in Mumbai
First G20 Digital Economy Working Group meeting in India concluded
Urgent Need To Address Supply Chain Disruptions Observed In Wake Of Pandemic And Geopolitical Developments: Piyush Goyal
G20 Presidency is an opportunity for India to contribute to key issues of global importance
-
The meeting will be spread over three sessions on February 24th-25th, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable 'cities of tomorrow', leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health, and international taxation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU