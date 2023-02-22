G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting to address shared global challenges of 21st century

The First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency is scheduled during 24th-25th February, 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The meeting will be spread over three sessions on February 24th-25th, covering issues such as strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing for resilient, inclusive and sustainable 'cities of tomorrow', leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains. The sessions will also cover issues related to global economy, global health, and international taxation.

