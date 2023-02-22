India had come of age in the digital arena: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal said that India had come of age in the digital arena. He was addressing the valedictory session of the India Digital Summit in New Delhi. The Minister opined that technology would be the differentiating factor that would transform India into a developed nation. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always focussed on staying ahead of the technology curve, inspired by the strong belief that technology would be the factor that would drive growth and prosperity in the nation.

The Minister pointed out that India's services export, largely driven by IT, had grown by 20% between 2021 and 22. It is a manifestation of India's strength in the digital arena, he said. He opined that IT industry would eventually overtake merchandise export with a convergence of the two happening by 2030 with the achievement of USD 1 trillion worth of merchandise and services export. He opined that the success of India's IT industry has largely been because of low government interference. The government played the role of an enabler and a hand holder to the IT industry, he said. Goyal said that this growth in exports, when juxtaposed with startup India and digital India would provide a complete picture of India's true potential for growth in the digital sector. He noted that the early launch of the Digital India Mission in 2015 had paved the way for the rapid technological change that is being witnessed today in India. He said that the desire to achieve extraordinary results has been driving India's digital future.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)