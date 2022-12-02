G20 Presidency is an opportunity for India to contribute to key issues of global importance

FICCI has applauded and congratulates the Government on the historic occasion of India officially taking over the G20 Presidency. Sanjiv Mehta, President, FICCI has stated that India today officially took over the G20 Presidency.

FICCI had been actively involved under B20 - Trade and Investment Taskforce which is one of the 10 engagement groups of G20 to facilitate B2B dialogues between stakeholders in developing proposals and policy recommendations to the G20 Leaders. Both W20 and Empower 20 are the most inclusive and action-driven alliance among businesses, civil society and the governments to accelerate women's leadership and empowerment among the G20 countries. FICCI sees this as a unique opportunity for India to contribute to the agenda on key issues of global importance.

