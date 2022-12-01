JUST IN
India's core sector records marginal growth in October

India's eight core sectors' output growth almost turned flat in October, coming at just 0.1% from 7.8% in September, with cement and refinery products slipping into contraction.

The Index of Core Industries released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, which constitutes about 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was unchanged month-on-month at 138.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:53 IST

