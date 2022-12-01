JUST IN
India's manufacturing PMI hits three month high

India's manufacturing sector activity rose at the fastest pace in three months, as output and new orders grew at sharper rates amid easing price pressures, survey data published by S&P Global showed on Thursday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.7 in November from 55.3 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Both new orders and output rose at the strongest pace in three months. There was a sharp upturn in output, which was above trend and the strongest since August.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 13:07 IST

