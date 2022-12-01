India's manufacturing PMI hits three month high

-
ALSO READ
US Market extends gain on Tesla earnings
Celebrating a decade of excellence in professional education: Imarticus Learning completes 10 years
Dev Information Tech bags order worth Rs 46 lakh
India's factory activity expands at its fastest pace in eight months
KME - India's first NFT for CSR activity launch
-
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Both new orders and output rose at the strongest pace in three months. There was a sharp upturn in output, which was above trend and the strongest since August.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU