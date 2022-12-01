India Records 6.3% Growth In Q2 GDP

Indian economy recorded 6.3% annual growth rate in July-September after double-digit surge in the previous quarter. Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released India's economic growth data for the second quarter of the current financial year (FY23). India's gross domestic product or GDP grew by 6.3 per cent in Q2 on a year-on-year basis.

In other words, it was 6.3% more than the GDP in the same months in 2021. MoSPI also reported that India's Gross Value Added (or GVA) in Q2 grew by. 5.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said that the GDP growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8%-7%.

