Gabriel India spurts after Q1 PAT soars 168% YoY

Gabriel India jumped 5.71% to Rs 141.70 after the company's net profit surged 167.64% to Rs 32.09 crore on 59.55% rise in net sales to Rs 720.9 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.The company's net profit rose 19.25% and net sales increased 5.35% Q1 June 2022 over Q4 March 2022.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 181.39% year-on-year to Rs 44.46 crore in Q1 June 2022.
Total expense climbed 54.97% YoY to Rs 682.57 crore in Q1 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 544.51 crore (up 55.63% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 44.08 crore (up 12.25% YoY).
Gabriel India makes auto components and parts. It has a significant presence across all automotive customer segments, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket, and exports.
