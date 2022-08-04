Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 55.95 points or 1.59% at 3460.86 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 5.65%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.46%), DLF Ltd (down 1.69%), Sobha Ltd (down 1.2%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.11%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.89%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.8%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.4%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.56 or 0.33% at 58157.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.7 points or 0.37% at 17324.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.29 points or 0.07% at 27492.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.48 points or 0.26% at 8601.92.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1879 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

