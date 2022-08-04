Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 23.85 points or 1.45% at 1618.79 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.17%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.72%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.55%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.95%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 2.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.22%), ITI Ltd (down 2%), HFCL Ltd (down 1.95%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.79%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.31%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.56 or 0.33% at 58157.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.7 points or 0.37% at 17324.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.29 points or 0.07% at 27492.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.48 points or 0.26% at 8601.92.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1879 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

