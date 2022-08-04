Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 47.02 points or 1.18% at 3933.72 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.84%), NTPC Ltd (down 3.63%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.79%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.69%),CESC Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.35%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.31%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.3%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.13%), and SJVN Ltd (down 1.04%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.54%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.5%), and JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.49%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.56 or 0.33% at 58157.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 63.7 points or 0.37% at 17324.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.29 points or 0.07% at 27492.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.48 points or 0.26% at 8601.92.

On BSE,1376 shares were trading in green, 1879 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)