GAIL (India) and Carbon Clean Solutions (CCSL) sign MoU for partnership in Compressed Biogas projects in India

GAIL (India) and Carbon Clean Solutions (CCSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for exploring project development opportunities in Compressed Biogas (CBG) value chain in India.

The MoU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two companies by jointly working on CBG projects. GAIL and CCSL will explore various issues in the CBG value chain, such as inter alia feedstock arrangements, suitable technology for the most efficient and high efficiency CBG production, gas off-take arrangements, exploration of various funding models, transportation, marketing and distribution of CBG.

CCSL's proven technology for CBG production with specific patents and know how on waste conversion were a natural fit for GAIL's vision to support the development of the CBG business in India.

Through the MoU, CCSL will initially build four CBG plants using their own funding, technology, and expertise. These plants will be based on 10-year CBG off-take agreements with GAIL (or its associated CGD companies) as the off-taker in line with the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative of the Government of India.

