Volumes jump at Hindustan Zinc Ltd counter
Dilip Buildcon- HCC JV wins EPC project in Gujarat

The joint venture of Dilip Buildcon and HCC has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new EPC project - Construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada Near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District by Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar Department (Water Resources), Gujarat.

The project bid cost is Rs 4167.70 crore.

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 11:04 IST

