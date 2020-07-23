HDFC Life Insurance Company plans to raise Rs 600 cr via NCD issuance

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of HDFC Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 23 July 2020 has approved the proposal (along with the commercial terms) for raising of funds through issuance of up to 6,000 (Six Thousand) Unsecured, Rated, Listed, Subordinated, Redeemable, Fully Paid-up Non-Convertible Debentures, each having a face value of Rs.10,00,000, for an aggregate nominal value of up to Rs.600 crore for cash, at par, in dematerialised form, on private placement basis.

