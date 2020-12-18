GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 122.8, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.77% rally in NIFTY and a 6.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122.8, down 0.89% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 13703.2. The Sensex is at 46760.99, down 0.28%.GAIL (India) Ltd has gained around 31.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 7.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17323.55, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 331.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 123.65, down 0.64% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd jumped 4.33% in last one year as compared to a 11.77% rally in NIFTY and a 6.56% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

