Dishman Carbogen slides as OFS kicks off

Dishman Carbogen Amcis declined 2.42% to Rs 151.15 as the offer for sale (OFS) opened for non-retail investors today.Through the OFS, the company's promoter Adimans Technologies LLP proposes to sell over 68.98 lakh shares, constituting 4.4% paid-up share capital of the company, with an option to sell an additional 4.4% stake or 68.98 lakh equity shares (oversubscription option).
Adimans Technologies LLP held 63.2% stake or 9,90,91,898 shares of Dishman Carbogen as of 30 September 2020.
The floor price for the OFS was set at Rs 145.70 per shares, at a 15.52% discount to Dishman Carbogen's closing price of Rs 154.90 on Thursday, 17 December 2020.
The OFS opened on Friday (18 December 2020) for non-retail investors, while both retail as well as non-retail investors will be able to subscribe on Monday (21 December 2020). A total of 15% of the offer size has been reserved for retail investors.
As on 12:15 IST, the OFS received subscription for 19,670 shares or 0.34% against the base non-retail offer size of 58,63,688 shares.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis offers a portfolio of drug development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical industries at all stages of drug development.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 82.1% to Rs 7.38 crore on a 2.1% fall in net sales to Rs 440.42 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU