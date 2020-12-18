Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.82%, rises for third straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 2889.95, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.75% gain in NIFTY and a 47.38% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2889.95, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13699.95. The Sensex is at 46758.62, down 0.28%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 9.6% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22892.25, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.61 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2896.7, up 1.94% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 11.75% gain in NIFTY and a 47.38% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

