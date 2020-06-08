GAIL (India) Ltd in demand

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 105.05, up 7.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% drop in NIFTY and a 12.09% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 105.05, up 7.36% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 10186.05. The Sensex is at 34432.96, up 0.42%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 14.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13925.4, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 224.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.85, up 6.94% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 31.62% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% drop in NIFTY and a 12.09% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.74 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

