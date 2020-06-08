Steel Authority of India Ltd gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 33.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.67% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% slide in NIFTY and a 29.46% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 33.9, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 10186.05. The Sensex is at 34432.96, up 0.42%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has gained around 19.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 20.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2049.7, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 309.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 268.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33.8, up 0.9% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is down 29.67% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% slide in NIFTY and a 29.46% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)