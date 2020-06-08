REC Ltd rises for third straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 101.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.53% in last one year as compared to a 14.57% slide in NIFTY and a 23.04% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 101.4, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 10186.05. The Sensex is at 34432.96, up 0.42%. REC Ltd has gained around 13.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10334.85, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

