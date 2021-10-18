GAIL (India) Ltd sees good buying

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 162.6, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.93% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.03% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24766.35, up 1.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 181.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

