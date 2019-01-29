GAIL (India) Ltd Slides 1.68%

(India) Ltd has lost 8.61% over last one month compared to 6.22% fall in BSE Utilities index and 1.21% drop in the SENSEX

(India) Ltd fell 1.68% today to trade at Rs 326.75. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.46% to quote at 1820.34. The index is down 6.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 1.62% and Power Grid Corporation of Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 16.83 % over last one year compared to the 1.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

(India) Ltd has lost 8.61% over last one month compared to 6.22% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.21% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10426 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 398.8 on 16 Aug 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 296 on 05 Oct 2018.

