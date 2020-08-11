GAIL (India) Ltd up for five straight sessions

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 98.25, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 7.84% gain in the Nifty Energy.

GAIL (India) Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.25, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11335.15. The Sensex is at 38431.77, up 0.65%. GAIL (India) Ltd has dropped around 2.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15515.35, up 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.65, up 1.08% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 22.02% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% gain in NIFTY and a 7.84% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

