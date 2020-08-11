Prime Focus Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Essar Shipping Ltd, Allsec Technologies Ltd, R Systems International Ltd and Eros International Media Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2020.

Prime Focus Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 32.45 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3067 shares in the past one month.

Essar Shipping Ltd soared 19.90% to Rs 9.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10487 shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd surged 18.59% to Rs 275. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.

R Systems International Ltd rose 15.77% to Rs 116. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5028 shares in the past one month.

Eros International Media Ltd added 14.01% to Rs 24. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94263 shares in the past one month.

