NESCO Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vaibhav Global Ltd, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, GE T&D India Ltd and Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2020.

NESCO Ltd soared 13.63% to Rs 511 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6028 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd spiked 13.14% to Rs 1915. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10202 shares in the past one month.

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd surged 12.14% to Rs 1936. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1507 shares in the past one month.

GE T&D India Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 98. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd gained 9.88% to Rs 26.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

