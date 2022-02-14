GAIL (India)'s Director (Projects) takes charge

From 12 February 2022

GAIL (India) announced that Deepak Gupta has assumed charge as Director (Projects) of the company.

GAIL is implementing the expansion of its pipeline network by over 5,600 km at an investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in the next few years. GAIL owns cross country network of natural gas pipeline operations for nearly 14,000 km. GAIL owns and operates over 2,000 km network of LPG transmission pipelines and has five Gas Processing Units producing LPG and Liquid Hydrocarbons.

Gupta was working as Executive Director (Projects), Engineers India (EIL), before assuming his new post on 12 February 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)