Glenmark Pharmaceuticals enters into licensing agreement with Astrazeneca Colombia

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced that its subsidiary Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Colombia S. A. S. and Astrazeneca Colombia S. A.

S. have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of Astrazeneca's drug Pulmicort Respules. Under the terms of the agreement, Astrazeneca remains the holder of the registration for Pulmicort Respules and will be responsible for manufacturing and supplying the drug. Glenmark will be responsible for commercialization of Pulmicort Respules in the Colombian market.

Glenmark's current respiratory portfolio in Latin America includes Glemont L (Montelukast + Levocetorizine), Glencet; Levocetirizine, Furomet (Mometasone NS), Complebrez (Formoterol + Budesonide) and Sibet (Salmeterol + Fluticasone). Glenmark's partnership with Astrazeneca will ensure continued and increased access of this essential therapy, and thus bring in much needed therapeutic relief to asthma patients in Colombia.

