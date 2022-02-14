BHEL secures prestigious order from Hindustan Aeronautics

For supply of Compact Heat Exchangers for LCA Tejas MK1A aircrafts

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received a prestigious order for the supply of Compact Heat Exchanger sets for 83 LCA Tejas MK1A aircrafts, from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The order envisages manufacturing, assembly, testing and supply of Compact Heat Exchangers to be fitted in the LCA Tejas aircraft being manufactured by HAL.

BHEL's Heavy Plates and Vessels Plant (HPVP), Visakhapatnam is the sole supplier of Heat Exchangers for LCA Tejas to HAL since 1996. BHEL-HPVP and Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), Bangalore have jointly designed and developed 13 different types of Compact Heat Exchangers for Environmental Control System (ECS) and Secondary Power System (SPS) of LCA MK-1 programme.

BHEL is also currently working with DRDO for the development of Air Cycle Machine based Liquid Cooling System (LCS) for Aircraft POD application for LCA Mk-2.

BHEL-HPVP has dedicated, intricate manufacturing and inspection facilities for manufacturing of state-of-the-art Compact Heat Exchangers for different types of aircraft manufactured by HAL. The same are progressively being augmented to meet International Aero Standards (AS9100) and BHEL is ready to meet the requirements of future programs of LCA, ALH, Sukhoi and AMCA.

