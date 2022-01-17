GAIL's Director (Marketing) arrested by CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy

GAIL (India) announced that Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a FIR against E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of the Company and other private persons on charges of criminal conspiracy, demand and obtaining undue advantage by public servant, taking undue advantage to influence public servant, bribing public servant etc.

Further, Central Bureau of Investigation searched at the premise(s) of E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of the Company and other private persons in connection with the said case.

Further, as per media reports E S Ranganathan, Director (Marketing) of the Company has also been arrested in connection with the said case.

