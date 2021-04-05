GAIL to fund start-ups in focus areas though its PANKH initiative

In a bid to support the Start-Ups operating in identified Focus Areas, GAIL (India) announced its plans to invest in such companies through its Start-Up initiative 'Pankh'.

GAIL has now opened a fresh Round for Solicitation of Investment Proposals from the Start-Ups operating in the Focus Areas, which mainly includes natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, IoT, data mining, environment, health and social. The further details of Focus Areas are available on GAIL website under GAIL PANKH Section.

The Start-Ups that are interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through link 'GAIL PANKH' on GAIL's website https://gailonline.com. The Solicitation Round is open from 30 March 2021 to 30 May 2021.

