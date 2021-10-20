Ganesha Ecosphere and Nasdaq Co. Applied DNA Sciences enter into collaboration agreement

-
The Nasdaq listed, Applied DNA Sciences, a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced signing a mutual collaboration agreement with Ganesha Ecosphere.
Under the terms of the Agreement, Ganesha will deploy the CertainT platform, Applied DNA's traceability system, to tag an initial pilot production of recycled polyester (rPET) at Ganesha's facilities in India and conduct confirmatory samples testing at Applied DNA's laboratories in India and the U.
S.
The collaboration between the two companies will provide brands and textile manufacturers with a trusted solution to support their sustainability goals for rPET and confirm raw material authenticity at all stages of the textile value chain.
