TCS partners with US-based Heritage Life Insurance Company

To build a new customer service platform to empower CSRs

Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with Heritage Life Insurance Company, a US-based provider of insurance and reinsurance services, to transform the customer experience for policy holders in the closed book of business it recently acquired.

In December 2019, Heritage Life acquired a closed book of life insurance policies as part of its growth strategy. It selected TCS to build a new, resilient, and scalable customer service platform that would deliver a superior customer experience before the Transition Services Agreement (TSA) expiry and ensure continuity of service to the policy holders.

TCS conducted design thinking workshops with business and IT leaders to examine the entire customer journey, identified information gaps and bottlenecks, and blueprinted a solution that streamlined the processes and data flows to transform the customer experience end-to-end. At the core of the solution is a platform that gives Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) a 360-degree view of the policy holders, equipping them with all the information they need to swiftly respond to service requests and offer personalized services.

The integrated platform encompasses a cloud-based contact center, workflow management system, document management system and customer communications, to enable a seamless and secure flow of data and work items, for speedy fulfillment of customer service requests. TCS used a low-code/no-code technology platform from Creatio, its Co-innovation Network (COIN) partner to accelerate the build process.

The new customer service platform has empowered CSRs, reduced the average service call duration, boosted productivity, and significantly improved customer satisfaction. Further, it serves as a digital foundation that Heritage Life can leverage to integrate newer channels in the future for policy holders.

