Garware Polyester commences production of Paint Protection Films

Garware Polyester has commenced the production of Paint Protection Films (PPF) for automobile paint protection. Currently, Paint Protection Film has an estimated global market size of $500m and is dominated by global giants like 3M, Llumar (from Eastman), XPEL etc .

Paint Protection Film is designed to give automobile paint coatings the highest level of protection and impact resistance, and these films are clear, self-healing Paint Protection Films. This type of special extends the life of the paint coating on vehicles, and has self-healing properties.

The PPF is manufactured using a specially formulated Thermoplastic Polyurethane film (TPU), which offers high reliability and consistent performance. The highly specialized film protects the vehicle's paint from scratches, dents and damage caused by road debris and rocks, as well as from environmental elements, through its force-dissipation properties.

With no major domestic manufacturing competition, the company estimates Paint Protection Films to contribute 20% of FY23 revenue estimated at an incremental Rs. 300 crore. The GPL PPF will also be more competitively priced than those available in the Indian market today, as it is manufactured in GPL's highly efficient, integrated manufacturing set-up.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)