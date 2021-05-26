Gati Q4 net loss widens to Rs 173 cr

On a consolidated basis, Gati reported net loss of Rs 173.40 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 70.60 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales rose 9.8% to Rs 406.64 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 370.09 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 183.78 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than pre-tax loss of Rs 39.48 crore in Q4 FY20.

During the financial year, Gati reported net loss of Rs 245.93 crore in Q4 FY21, higher than net loss of Rs 84.27 crore in Q4 FY20. Net sales dropped 23.21% to Rs 1314.24 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Gati is engaged primarily in the business of running express distribution, supply chain services, e-commerce logistics, integrated freight forwarding, warehousing and running fuel stations.

Shares of Gati rallied 4.32% to Rs 126.65 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 115.60 to Rs 130.95 so far.

