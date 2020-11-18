Gayatri Projects adds 26% in five days

Gayatri Projects hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 30.35, extending gains for fifth day in a row.

The stock has added 25.9% in five sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 24.10 on 11 November 2020.

On a standalone basis, the company reported 58.5% drop in net profit to Rs 3.33 crore on a 14.4% rise in net sales to Rs 798.23 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20. Profit before tax slumped 90.1% to Rs 1.84 crore during the period udner review.

EBITDA rose 7% to Rs 106 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 99.4 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin was at 13.3% in Q2 FY21 as against 14.2% in Q2 FY20.

In FY21, the company expects order inflows of Rs 3000-4000 crore, revenue growth of 0% to 5% and EBITDA margin improvement of 14% to 15%.

Gayatri Projects is the flagship company of the esteemed and well diversified Gayatri Group that has interests in infrastructure, power, hospitality, real estate and industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)