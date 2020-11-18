Tata Steel slips after HDFC MF pares stake

Tata Steel fell 1.45% to Rs 515.20 after HDFC mutual fund reduced its stake in the steel major to 2.96% on 12 November 2020 from 5.02% held earlier.
On 12 November 2020, HDFC mutual fund sold 1.98 crore equity shares (2.06% equity) of Tata Steel. The transaction has taken place in open market. The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 17 November 2020.
Tata Steel reported 49.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,665.07 crore on 7.4% increase in net sales to Rs 36,475.66 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU