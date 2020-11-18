Adani Gas Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IIFL Finance Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2020.

Adani Gas Ltd soared 15.12% to Rs 337.2 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Finance Ltd surged 11.47% to Rs 125.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61876 shares in the past one month.

WABCO India Ltd spiked 10.74% to Rs 5979.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 439 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd gained 8.28% to Rs 18.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd spurt 7.66% to Rs 923. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2224 shares in the past one month.

