Inertia Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Inertia Steel reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.09 -33 OPM %-16.670 -PBDT0.230 0 PBT0.230 0 NP0.180 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU