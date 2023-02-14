Inertia Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Inertia Steel reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.060.09-16.6700.2300.2300.180

