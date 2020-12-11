GE Power gains after appointing Yogesh Gupta as CFO

GE Power India rose 2.56% to Rs 286 after the company's board on 10 December 2020 appointed Yogesh Gupta, as an additional director and whole-time director & chief financial officer of the company with effect from 16 December 2020.

Yogesh Gupta is a chartered accountant and commerce graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Faculty of Management Studies and is also a Law Graduate from Delhi University. He is joining the company from Siemens Energy India Gas & Power - Service & Digital Business.

On a consolidated basis, GE Power India reported a net profit of Rs 37.37 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net loss of Rs 22.32 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales surged 70.9% to Rs 887.51 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

GE Power India is engaged in engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction and servicing etc. of power plants and power equipment.

