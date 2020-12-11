Volumes spurt at Bajaj Electricals Ltd counter

-
Bajaj Electricals Ltd notched up volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17557 shares
Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Oil India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 December 2020.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd notched up volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17557 shares. The stock slipped 0.24% to Rs.617.05. Volumes stood at 6591 shares in the last session.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 2.77 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37614 shares. The stock rose 5.78% to Rs.147.25. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 20588 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 6.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3076 shares. The stock increased 6.41% to Rs.416.00. Volumes stood at 5681 shares in the last session.
Abbott India Ltd witnessed volume of 1878 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock increased 3.37% to Rs.16,115.00. Volumes stood at 549 shares in the last session.
Oil India Ltd witnessed volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.53% to Rs.113.85. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
