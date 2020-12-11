Alembic Pharma gains after USFDA approval for asenapine sublingual tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1.32% to Rs 1,074.30 after the company announced that it received approval from the US drug regulator for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) asenapine sublingual tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), saphris sublingual tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of Allergan Sales, LLC (Allergan).

Asenapine is an atypical antipsychotic indicated for bipolar I disorder as adjunctive treatment to lithium or valproate in adults. Alembic had previously received tentative approval for this ANDA.

Alembic was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification and hence is eligible for 180 days of shared exclusivity.

Asenapine sublingual tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg have an estimated market size of $217 million for twelve months ending September 2020 according to IQVIA.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals reported a 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 325.41 crore on 17.4% rise in net sales to Rs 1,457.10 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals is a vertically integrated research and development pharmaceutical company. It has a cumulative total of 137 ANDA approvals (119 final approvals and 18 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

