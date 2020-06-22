JUST IN
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 94.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 179.38 crore

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 94.88% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 179.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.17% to Rs 24.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 741.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 701.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.38180.89 -1 741.50701.52 6 OPM %2.2210.23 -5.844.98 - PBDT3.3320.93 -84 42.3137.24 14 PBT1.0018.95 -95 33.3529.23 14 NP0.6412.49 -95 24.6219.06 29

