Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 94.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 94.88% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 179.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.17% to Rs 24.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 741.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 701.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

