Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit declines 94.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kingfa Science & Technology (India) standalone net profit rises 43.50% in the December 2019 quarter
Central Bank of India gains on turnaround Q3 performance
FM meeting with heads of public sector banks gets deferred
Bank of India gains after turnaround Q3 performance
Avadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 29.01% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 179.38 croreNet profit of Kingfa Science & Technology (India) declined 94.88% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 179.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.17% to Rs 24.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 741.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 701.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales179.38180.89 -1 741.50701.52 6 OPM %2.2210.23 -5.844.98 - PBDT3.3320.93 -84 42.3137.24 14 PBT1.0018.95 -95 33.3529.23 14 NP0.6412.49 -95 24.6219.06 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU