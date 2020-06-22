Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 12.07 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 56.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.39% to Rs 4.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 47.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0712.70 -5 47.9539.78 21 OPM %6.3811.89 -14.1816.26 - PBDT0.941.70 -45 7.447.21 3 PBT0.611.41 -57 6.236.11 2 NP0.441.00 -56 4.784.41 8
