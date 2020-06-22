Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit declines 56.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 12.07 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux declined 56.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 12.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.39% to Rs 4.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 47.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

12.0712.7047.9539.786.3811.8914.1816.260.941.707.447.210.611.416.236.110.441.004.784.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)