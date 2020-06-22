Jumbo Bag reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.79% to Rs 16.96 croreNet loss of Jumbo Bag reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.79% to Rs 16.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.80% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.82% to Rs 91.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.9627.71 -39 91.84117.47 -22 OPM %5.547.94 -6.106.76 - PBDT0.371.38 -73 2.934.29 -32 PBT-0.090.94 PL 1.132.50 -55 NP-0.020.75 PL 0.961.03 -7
